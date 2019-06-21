Memorial Hospital experiencing increase in births

MARYSVILLE – Memorial Hospital’s Miracle Life Center is experiencing a baby boom in the region – in 2018, the obstetrics team at Memorial delivered over 7% more babies than last year.

While the rest of the U.S. is reporting a drop in birth rates, the Memorial Hospital Miracle Life Center continues to show the opposite trend, with a combined increase of 16% in deliveries since 2016, and patients from all of the contiguous counties in the region. Moreover, since 2016, the obstetrics service line has been ranked in the top 4% or higher of hospitals nationwide for customer satisfaction.

“We feel privileged that our region’s new parents and families trust our team and invite us to be a part of welcoming their new bundles of joy into the world,” comments Lindsay Partee, OB Nursing Director for the Memorial Miracle Life Center. “Together, our team works in concert with the providers at Marysville Obstetrics & Gynecology for labor and delivery, in addition to the pediatricians at Marysville Primary Care, for a complete, personalized baby-and-mom experience.”

The physicians at Marysville Primary Care provide nursery coverage for babies born at the Memorial Miracle Life Center. With the increase in deliveries, Nationwide Children’s Hospital physicians recently joined the team of pediatricians, to help provide supplemental well-baby care and treatment.

Justin Krueger, MD, Medical Director for the Memorial Hospital Miracle Life Center and Marysville Primary Care physician, comments, “It is thrilling to report such a successful birth rate trend in our community. Those who know me, know I just love babies! And, we take great pride that these families place their trust and confidence in our team – a team that works hand-in-hand to start these precious lives off on the right foot.”

Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, Ohio, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center; Memorial Urbana Medical Center; Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center; Memorial Gables – a skilled nursing facility; Memorial Medical Group – a network of 31 physicians and mid-level providers with office locations throughout Marysville, Plain City, Richwood, and Urbana; and the Memorial Health Foundation. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.

Information from Memorial Hospital.

