Urbana FFA chapter receives grant for local community

-The Urbana FFA will be purchasing three hydroponic farm walls to grow vegetables. The food they grow will be provided to students during school lunch time. FFA members will oversee the germination, growing and harvesting of the vegetables.

The Urbana FFA Chapter has been awarded a grant designed to help the local Urbana community. The grant is provided through the Ohio FFA Foundation’s Agricultural & Rural Community Outreach Program (ARCOP) – which provides support to build sustainable relationships and programs that will benefit Ohio communities for years to come.

Originally introduced in 2013, ARCOP grants allow Ohio FFA chapters to apply for funding that aid community development projects. These FFA chapter ARCOP projects often benefit rural residents or low-income farmers and have a long-term impact on the community, either economically or through an improved quality of life. Participating FFA Chapters will work in collaboration with other local organizations to complete these projects which will cover agricultural topics varying from educational programs to awareness and promotion to economic development.

After FFA Chapter advisors submitted project proposals to the Ohio FFA Foundation, a total of 12 grants were awarded to the following chapters: Bloom-Carroll, Hillsboro, Houston-UVCC, Indian Valley, Miami East-MVCTC, National Trail-MVCTC, Plymouth, Ridgemont, Spencerville, Urbana, Versailles and Zane Trace. These FFA Chapters were awarded funds ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 for their projects that will be completed between July and the end of 2019.

The ARCOP program is funded by a $45,000 grant to the Ohio FFA Foundation provided by the Ohio Department of Agriculture through the Ohio Rural Rehabilitation Fund.

Information from the Urbana FFA. About Ohio FFA: FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

