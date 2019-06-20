Rittal holds signing ceremony for interns

Rittal North America in Urbana recently hosted a signing ceremony for two Clark State Community College students, Nick Reynolds and Gage Cassell, who have begun 10-week internships at the company, leading up to the second year of their associate degree studies in mechanical engineering technology.

The Rittal ceremony is the latest in a series of signing ceremonies that Ashley Cook, Business Liaison of the Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP), is coordinating with Champaign County manufacturers that hire local students and graduates. The signing ceremonies, patterned after signing ceremonies that colleges conduct for new student athletes, are part of the CEP’s workforce development initiatives.

The CEP has been partnering with employers and local schools to better inform students about local employment opportunities and to help schools prepare students for the opportunities.

At Rittal, Reynolds will work in manufacturing, while Cassel will work in quality engineering. They are the first interns to be hired at the Rittal facility in Urbana, Mike Freund, Managing Director of Rittal North America, said.

As Career Services Coordinator at Clark State, Melody Gast helps students find internships. She said, “We’re excited to partner with Rittal to provide our students real world experience.”

Rittal designs and manufactures industrial and IT enclosures, racks and accessories, including high efficiency, high density power management and climate control systems for industrial, data center, outdoor and hybrid applications.

Earlier this spring, ORBIS in Urbana held a signing ceremony for an Urbana University senior and Bundy Baking Solutions of Urbana, for three local graduates who have joined their workforce.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_Rittal-Signing-061119.jpg

Submitted story

Information from Champaign Economic Partnership.

