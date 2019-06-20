Community Calendar

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Free Movie Day: The Lego Movie 2 at 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library. Open to everyone.

District 127: Food, Fun and Friendship 6-8 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades 5 through 12

Movie Night: 5-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-10. See website for details.

Men in Black International: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre

Saint Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m., 135 W. Main St.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Shred Fest: 9 a.m.-noon, county Community Center parking lot, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Free event sponsored by The Peoples Savings Bank. Services provided by Shred It. After shredding is completed, material will be recycled.

1858 Meeting House Concert featuring The American Landscape band: Doors open at 6 p.m./music at 7 p.m. at 43 East Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg. Admission charged at the door.

Men in Black International: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre

Sounds of Summer Concert: 7-9 p.m., Freshwater Farms. Daniel Dye entertains in free concert presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just west of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Fresh baked goods,produce, homemade dog collars, pretzels, corn hole bags, more . For more info, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

Men in Black International: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre

MONDAY, JUNE 24

Teen Scene: Lunch, games and crafts noon to 2 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades 5 through 12

Bouncy Balls: 2-3 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Learn to make them.

Graham Board of Education: regular meeting rescheduled to this date at 6 p.m. in Graham High Media Center, 7800 W. U.S. Route36 (original date was June 12)

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

Celebrity Waiter Dinner Fundraiser: 5:30-8 p.m., Coppertop restaurant. Call 937-653-6060 to reserve table and waiter. Tips to celebrity waiters go to Cancer Assn. of Champaign County.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for children crawling through 2 years old

Preschool/School Age Storytime: 11 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for PreK and older

Lunch Bunch: 12:30 to 2 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library. Open to everyone.

Button Moon & Stars: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-10

Trivia Night: 5:30-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m. Pretzels, baked goods, flowers, plants, planters, produce and more. For more info, call Jeff 937-508-8586.