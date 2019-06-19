Messiah Lutheran hosts mortgage burning celebration

Messiah Lutheran Church will celebrate the 20th year of being at its 1013 East Lawn Ave. location and will have a mortgage burning on Sunday, July 14. Larry Donner, Messiah’s former pastor, will be the guest preacher. Pre-service music starts at 10:45 a.m. and the service is at 11 a.m.

The service will be followed by a catered luncheon, games and music by DJ Tom Murphy. Friends and neighbors and former and current church members are invited. RSVPs are requested by July 5 by calling Jan at 937-631-3324 or 937-653-5347.

Messiah Lutheran Church in Urbana will celebrate with a mortgage burning on July 14. The new church was built 20 years ago after the congregation left the previous structure on West Court Street. Some key architectural concepts and artistic elements of the old church building were brought from Court Street to East Lawn Avenue. The stained glass window was moved from the old church building to the new one. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_messiah.jpeg Messiah Lutheran Church in Urbana will celebrate with a mortgage burning on July 14. The new church was built 20 years ago after the congregation left the previous structure on West Court Street. Some key architectural concepts and artistic elements of the old church building were brought from Court Street to East Lawn Avenue. The stained glass window was moved from the old church building to the new one. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen

