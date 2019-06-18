Concert Saturday at 1858 Meeting House

MECHANICSBURG – This year’s concert series fundraiser for the 1858 Meeting House continues with a performance by The American Landscape on Saturday, June 22. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m.

The American Landscape members are Thad Williams, Chris Harford, Aaron Snow, Tim Sloan and Dennis Fry. Based in Springfield, the group formed in June of 2016. They hope to stand out as a fresh take on indie-folk-rock. Highlighting original music that incorporates acoustic guitars, electric, drums, bass, mandolin, banjo, keys and piano, and more, they been featured on radio and podcasts and has had music spotlighted within YouTube content.

The group released a 5-song set in early 2017 and is working on recording new material to be released soon. A new single was released in March. Venues have included The Fraze, Mother Stewart’s Brewery, The Rambling House and festivals. Look for the group on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon Music.

All proceeds go toward the preservation and maintenance of the 1858 Meeting House, a Champaign County Preservation Alliance project located at 43 E. Sandusky St.

Tickets will be sold at the door: $10 for adults, $5 for students; kids 12 and under for free; maximum family admission $25.

Information from the Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

