Garden part of CCPA Tour

Editor’s note: This article is one of a series of articles provided by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance and leading up to the annual Historic Home & Garden Tour. This year’s tour is an opportunity to visit eight homes, a couple museums, a garden, a church, a business and a railroad car. The tour is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29 and 30 in Urbana. Pre-sale tickets are available at local banks and retailers, and a complete list is available at www.ccpapreserveohio.org

When Sarah Seward purchased the 633 S. Kenton St. home in 2012, she wanted to surround herself with the sweet aroma of flowers and thus began the planting of her garden. Today it is full of roses, perennials, annuals and over 100 varieties of lilies.

In addition, yard ornamentation includes angels, decorative lighting and “lighted animals.” Several of her plants were gifts from her children, giving special meaning to her garden.

The back yard is the ideal location to entertain family and friends. It has plenty of space for children to run and play games and includes a tree house for climbing. The patio features a brick fireplace to ward off the evening chill and a comfortable space for relaxation and visits.

This South Kenton Street neighborhood has long been associated with gardens. Some remember their parents working in a community garden in this general area years ago. The 1874 Champaign County Plat Maps book shows a planned-out garden park in this general vicinity. The Evergreen Gardens once existed as an entertainment area for a nearby business. With the large back yard, Sarah has been able to continue this theme – creating an entertainment area for all ages.

Sarah has been a member of the Maple Acres Garden Club of North Lewisburg since 1976 and you can see the culmination of her years of gardening in the peaceful oasis she has created.

The Champaign County Master Gardeners will be available Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to answer any questions you might have.

The Champaign County Arts Council is offering a “Lunch in the Garden” on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.

Relax and enjoy your time in the Seward Garden!

The Seward garden is located at 633 S. Kenton St. in Urbana.

Arts Council to offer lunch

Info from Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

