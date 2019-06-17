Community Calendar

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for children crawling through 2 years old

Preschool/School Age Storytime: 11 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for PreK and older

Lunch Bunch: 12:30-2 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library. Open to everyone.

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 3 p.m. at the Cemetery Office

Q-Tip Art: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-10

Button Moon Collage: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Champaign County Arts Council class: 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. today (and June 19 and 20), arts council office, 119 Miami St. Try your hand at printmaking, embroidery, assemblage. Fee is $25 for all 3 days. To register: 937-653-7557.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

Writer’s Nook: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades PreK through 12

Library Art: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades PreK through 12

Free Movie Day: 2:30 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library. Open to everyone.

Champaign Economic Partnership Board: 8-10 a.m., Madison-Champaign ESC Central Office, 2200 S. U.S. 68, Urbana. Meetings open to public, held at this time 3rd Wednesday of month at different sites. For info: 937-653-7200.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Urbana Charter Review Committee: 6 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building. Open to the public.

Community Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Green Hills Community’s Community Center, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, West Liberty

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Astronaut Training: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades PreK through 12

Movie on the Farm Night: arrive between 6 and 7 p.m., Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, south of Urbana. Director of OH Dept. of Agriculture speaks at 7 p.m. “Farmers for America” shown 7:15 p.m. Ends about 8:30 p.m.

Euchre: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Family Game Night: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages

Dumbo (2019): 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Free Movie Day: The Lego Movie 2 at 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library. Open to everyone.

District 127: Food, Fun and Friendship 6-8 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades 5 through 12

Movie Night: 5-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-10. See website for details.

Men in Black International: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre