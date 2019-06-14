Enjoy 19th century Independence Day doings

WEST LIBERTY – Step into the past at Mac-A-Cheek Castle on Sunday, June 30, to learn how the 19th century celebrated the Fourth of July. The 90-minute event begins at 5 p.m. after the historic house museum closes for daily tours. .

Children and adults can engage in games and hands-on activities from The American Girls and Boys Handy Books, published in 1880s. Make thunderbolts, whirls and winged fancies fly, hear a story about a West Liberty July 4 celebration in 1840, play a game about King George’s troops, learn to muster and gather ‘round the cannon for a final boom!

In case of an extreme rainstorm, outdoor activities will be adapted for inside play.

This program is sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities with partial support from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation.

The admission fee of $5 for children and $10 for adults supports interactive educational programs at Piatt Castles. The event is appropriate for children age 5 and older and for adults.

Advance reservations are recommended, but not required. Reservations and payment can be made online at www.piattcastles.org and by calling 937-844-3902 and by mail to The Mac-A-Cheek Foundation, P.O. Box 166, West Liberty, OH 43357. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Mac-A-Cheek Castle is one mile east of West Liberty, off East state Route 245. The address is 10051 township Road 47, West Liberty.

Mac-A-Cheek Castle to host June 30 event

Submitted story

Info from event planners.

Info from event planners.