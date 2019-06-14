Memorial to offer 3D mammography exams

Beginning this week, Memorial Health is offering 3D mammography exams at the Memorial Urbana Medical Center at 1958 E. U.S. Route 36 in Urbana. The state-of-the-art technology features Genius™ 3D Mammography™ for a faster, easier and more comfortable experience.

Research continues to prove mammograms are the best defense in detecting breast cancer early for women over the age of 40, or those in high-risk groups. Annual statistics indicate breast cancer affects nearly one in eight women in the U.S., with estimates that regular mammograms have resulted in 30% fewer deaths from breast cancer. However, the fear of pain associated with mammograms, and even the mere thought of breast cancer screenings, creates a feeling of uncertainty for many women. This causes many women to delay scheduling their annual mammogram altogether.

“We live in a busy, schedule-filled world, and our goal at Memorial is to help those in our community take better care of themselves,” comments Myra York, Imaging Director for Memorial Hospital. “Our advanced 3D mammograms produce extremely clear and precise images to give our patients more accurate scans, faster results, and less time spent worrying and wondering. In addition, our mammogram images are reviewed and interpreted by one of our board-certified in-house radiologists, allowing for a prompt evaluation and report to the patient.”

– Additional features of the 3D mammogram exam include:

– Offers a SmartCurve™ system featuring a curved design that mirrors the shape of a woman’s breast, meaning pinching is reduced and uniform compression is applied over the entire breast for added comfort.

– Is FDA approved as superior for women with dense breasts.

– Combines comfort with better, earlier breast cancer detection through high-resolution imaging.

Chip Hubbs, CEO and President of Memorial Health, adds, “Memorial is proud to offer this advanced service and technology to our local patients. A year ago when we opened this facility in Urbana, we were overwhelmed with the number of people who requested we add mammograms to our service line. It is gratifying to begin offering this 3D mammography exam to Champaign County area residents in response to their requests.”

In addition, Memorial also upgraded to the 3D technology at the organization’s other two imaging locations in Marysville – at the main hospital campus and at the City Gate Medical Center. The outcome is three easily accessible locations with extended hours – so patients can work this important annual screening into their daily schedules.

To schedule a mammogram at any of the Memorial locations or to learn more, call 937-578-7777 or visit MAM3D.com.

