Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Trish is a beautiful 4 1/2-year-old domestic short-haired cat. You’ll find her in our Cattery Room. She’s pretty quiet and likes to be petted. She gets along with other cats, but wouldn’t mind being the queen of her castle. She is one of our longest stays, coming in with babies and watching them all get homes. She’s waiting for her fur-ever family to come find her. She is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations.

Adoption event at the Depot Coffee House, 644 Miami St. on Saturday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to noon-ish.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Garage/bake sale at PAWS: Sat, June 29 at 10 a.m.-3 p.m. rain or shine! We are asking for donations of clean, gently used items (no clothing please). Direct sales reps may reserve tables. Call for details: 937-653-6233.

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Ace is a 3-year-old Shar Pei Mix, an owner-surrender through no fault of his own. He is shy when he first meets you, but warms up nicely. Ace is outgoing, funny and an all-around great dog who loves belly rubs. He is crate-trained and housebroken. Ace will need to do a meet and greet if there are other animals in the home. He is neutered, microchipped and current on all appropriate vaccinations. Ace has been dewormed, heartworm tested negative and is current on flea, tick and heartworm prevention.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses.

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cats)

Deagol and Smeagol are 11-week-old kitten brothers searching for forever homes. They are not bonded and do not have to go home together. They’re spunky, playful and like to play hide and go seek with other kittens. Thiey’re litter-trained, neutered, microchipped and current on all age-appropriate vaccinations. All of CCAWL felines are tested for FeLV/FIV negative and current on flea prevention. If you are looking for a new fur member, CCAWL has a variety of kittens and cats and we welcome you to stop by our facility during normal, business hours.

Barely Used Pets

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Ace is a 3-year-old Shar Pei Mix now living at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League and ready for a forever home. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_LeagueDog-1.jpeg Ace is a 3-year-old Shar Pei Mix now living at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League and ready for a forever home. Deagol and Smeagol are 11-week-old brothers searching for a new home or homes. Visit them at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_LeagueCats-1.jpeg Deagol and Smeagol are 11-week-old brothers searching for a new home or homes. Visit them at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Trish is a calm short-haired cat waiting for her forever family to walk through the doors at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_trish.jpg Trish is a calm short-haired cat waiting for her forever family to walk through the doors at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Info from shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

