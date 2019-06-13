Urbana to start flushing hydrants

The Urbana Fire Division will be flushing fire hydrants in the following areas starting June 18:

– All hydrants north of Miami Street

– All hydrants north of Scioto Street (East U.S. Route 36)

Fire hydrant flushing will begin on June 18 and continue until further notice. Flushing will occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

During this time there may be discolored water in these areas. For more info, contact the city Utilities Department at 937-652-4315.

Submitted story

Info from the Urbana Fire Division.

Info from the Urbana Fire Division.