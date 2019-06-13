Community Calendar

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

District 127: Food, Fun and Friendship 6-8 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades 5 through 12

Urbana Chapter DAR Annual Flag Day Potluck: 11:30 a.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

“Chasing the Moon”: 6:30 p.m., Champaign County Library meeting room. Free screening of PBS American Experience film about the 1969 launch and moon landing of Apollo 11.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m., 135 W. Main St.

Men in Black International: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Champaign County Pilots Assn. Pancake Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-noon, Grimes Field. $7 for adults/$3 for kids 10 and younger. Proceeds support aviation education, airport upgrades. Visit the Aviation Museum and B-17 restoration.

Grimes Flying Lab fish fry: 4:30-7 p.m., Grimes Field. Advance tickets: adults, $8; kids under 10, $6. Call Elton Cultice, 937-652-4319. Tickets at the door: adults $10, kids $8.

Goshen Memorial Park Board of Commission: 8 a.m. regular meeting in B/W Building. Public welcome.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Check out all the locally made food and items.

Men in Black International: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Champaign County Advocates for TNR yard sale: inside building at 1150 Scioto St. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to fund trap-neuter-return efforts for loosely-owned and feral cats in county. Follow Champaign County Advocates for Trap, Neuter, Return on Facebook.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

A Dog’s Journey: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, JUNE 17

Teen Scene: Lunch, games and crafts noon to 2 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades 5 through 12

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library for adults. Beginners class. Space limited. Call or drop by to secure stop.