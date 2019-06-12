Bundy Baking Solutions becomes CEP partner

Bundy Baking Solutions, a leading maker of commercial and consumer baking equipment, products and services, with U.S. headquarters in Urbana, has become the Champaign Economic Partnership’s (CEP) newest Champion Level partner investor.

The CEP is a public-private partnership of local government, business and education, formed to help businesses get started, expand, create jobs and develop workforce in Champaign County.

“As one of the larger employers in our area that’s had roots in the community since 1967, it’s important for us to have a role in moving the partnership and economic development forward,” says Tom Coles, the company’s Vice President of Human Resources. The Champion Level is the highest level of partnership that the CEP offers to businesses.

The CEP’s partnership of business, education and local government, he said, “builds a strong foundation for the community to attract new business and maintain existing businesses.”

Bundy Baking Solutions has become a global industry leader serving many of the world’s largest and most successful bakeries. Bundy includes six companies, employing 330 in Urbana, 50 in Mansfield, Westerville and Sunbury, and 2,000 in other U.S. and international locations.

Coles said that the CEP has helped the company and other local manufacturers meet their workforce needs by partnering with schools, making them and their students aware of local career opportunities.

He credits Ashley Cook, the CEP’s Business Liaison, for helping businesses like Bundy partner with local schools to introduce students to local jobs and prepare them for the workforce. “This wouldn’t have happened without Ashley being at the table – we all have businesses to run. She’s helped us get our foot in the door with career counselors to let them know about the jobs that are available. There’s plenty of opportunity here.”

Bundy offers opportunities with on-the-job training for high school students wanting to go straight into the workforce, as well as jobs for college graduates. Coles said Urbana University graduates have recently accepted positions in marketing and information technology.

Bundy also offers opportunities for high school students to work during non-school hours, leading up to graduation, when they can work full time.

Bundy has expanded operations in Urbana in recent years. American Pan added a second shift two years ago and recently added a third, Coles said. And Pan Glo and Dura Shield have each added a second shift. In addition, Bundy Baking Solutions recently opened a new division in Westerville, Synova LLC, which manufactures and distributes baking release agents.

Eighteen businesses are currently CEP Investors. To learn how to become an investor, to support CEP’s economic development mission, visit cepohio.com/partnership-investors.html, or call the CEP at 937-653-7200.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_bundy_baking_solutions_cmyk.jpg

Submitted story

Information from Champaign Economic Partnership.

Information from Champaign Economic Partnership.