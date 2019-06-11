Triad honors Gregg as distinguished alum

NORTH LEWISBURG – The 2019 Triad Distinguished Alum is Commander Marion A. Gregg II.

Gregg is a 1994 graduate of Triad High School who was born into a U.S. Navy family. “Andy” spent his early years moving from base to base in support of his father’s career.

When he was age 12, the family returned to their Champaign County roots when they moved to Cable.

During his years at Triad, he participated in football, wrestling, baseball, track, marching band, student government, National Youth Leadership Council, and was elected senior class president of his graduating class in 1994.

Academically, his interest in science was cultivated by several Triad High School faculty members including Mr. Schlabach and Mrs. Henson, who encouraged him to pursue his dream of becoming a physician by focusing on the fields of chemistry and biology at college.

Upon graduation from Triad in 1994, Gregg attended Wright State University in Dayton, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Biology in 1998 and was nominated for membership to the Golden Key National Honor Society.

In 1999, he was selected for the Health Professions Scholarship Program for the U.S. Navy, was commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Navy Individual Ready Reserves, and attended Wright State University School of Medicine, earning his Medical Doctorate in June 2003.

His active duty Naval career began upon the completion of his medical degree when he was commissioned as a Navy lieutenant.

After marrying his wife, Sara, in May 2003, Gregg reported to the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he completed an Internal Medicine Internship.

In 2004, he was selected to attend the Naval Undersea Medical Institute (NUMI) in Groton, Connecticut, completing training in diving, hyperbaric medicine, radiation health, and submarine medicine.

After graduating from NUMI, he spent four years in Groton, Connecticut, serving first as Squadron Undersea Medical Officer for Naval Submarine Support Center New London, Connecticut, and later as the Group Surgeon for Commander Submarine Group TWO where he responsible for the medical care of five submarine squadrons including 36 submarines and more than 6,500 submariners and divers.

It was during these years Gregg’s children Madelyn and Luke were born.

From 2009 to 2011 he completed his residency in Preventive Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS), where he received a Master’s in Public Health and was recognized with a Certificate for Excellence in Research while also serving as a Teaching Fellow.

Following residency, he reported to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa (USNHO), Japan, as the Department Head, Preventive Medicine Department, Assistant Director, Public Health Directorate, and Public Health Emergency Officer.

During this time, Gregg deployed in support of the mission Pacific Partnership 2012, providing humanitarian assistance and disaster response – preparation to Indonesia and Vietnam and helping to foster international cooperation and support in regional stability and security operations through medical diplomacy.

Returning from deployment, he served as director of Public Health at U.S. Naval Hospital, Okinawa, Japan, until August 2014.

In September of 2014, he reported to North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command (NORAD – USNORTHCOM) in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he was chief of Preventive Medicine for the NORAD – USNORTHCOM Surgeon General. He helped lead USNORTHCOM Ebola and Zika virus planning and response and global synchronization efforts to include representing the NORAD – USNORTHCOM as the medical lead for staff talks between the United Kingdom and United States, effectively establishing joint training opportunities increasing medical interoperability in the deployed setting and in response to pandemic outbreaks of disease.

In August of 2016, he began serving as the Officer in Charge for Navy and Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit TWO (NEPMU-2) in Norfolk, Virginia, and is responsible for three Forward Deployed Preventive Medicine Units, as well as public health and readiness support of U.S. military forces across multiple Geographical Combatant Command Areas of Responsibilities to include North and South America.

In March 2019, Gregg completed an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from the Naval Postgraduate School and was selected to join the Beta Gamma Sigma International Business Honor Society.

He promises his wife that this is “probably his last degree.”

He is a Fellow in the American College of Preventive Medicine, board certified in Public Health and General Preventive Medicine and he is qualified as an Undersea and Diving Medical Officer and Submarine Medical Officer.

Gregg’s personal decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medical, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (three), Joint Service Achievement Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, and various campaign and unit awards.

Submitted story

Information from Triad Local Schools.

