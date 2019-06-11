Alumni raise funds for OSU scholarships

The Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County held a bike ride on June 9 to raise money for scholarships for Champaign County freshmen attending Ohio State. About $1,000 was raised. In addition to rider fees, sponsors throughout Champaign County contributed money and merchandise to make the event a success despite uncooperative weather. In the photo, Ride Chairman Julie Balmer is ready to provide water as Beth Harrigan signs in for the ride.

The Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County held a bike ride on June 9 to raise money for scholarships for Champaign County freshmen attending Ohio State. About $1,000 was raised. In addition to rider fees, sponsors throughout Champaign County contributed money and merchandise to make the event a success despite uncooperative weather. In the photo, Ride Chairman Julie Balmer is ready to provide water as Beth Harrigan signs in for the ride. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/06/web1_BikeRide.jpg The Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County held a bike ride on June 9 to raise money for scholarships for Champaign County freshmen attending Ohio State. About $1,000 was raised. In addition to rider fees, sponsors throughout Champaign County contributed money and merchandise to make the event a success despite uncooperative weather. In the photo, Ride Chairman Julie Balmer is ready to provide water as Beth Harrigan signs in for the ride. Submitted photo