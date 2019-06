Dr. Heather Maze-Smith, Doctor of Audiology and owner of Maze Hearing and Balance was recently a 2019 Scholar Award Winner with the American Academy of Audiology. Academy Scholars honored in 2019 demonstrated a commitment to professional development by participating in 50 hours or more of continuing education throughout 2017 and 2018.

Maze Hearing and Balance have audiology practices in Bellefontaine, Marysville and Urbana.

Submitted story

Submitted by Maze Hearing and Balance, LLC.

