Logan County’s Art on the Beach set for June 22-23

The Logan County Art League will host the 12th annual Art on the Beach, a juried art festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 22 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 23 at Indian Lake State Park’s Old Field Beach in Lakeview. Shown is a photo of a previous Art on the Beach. Artists and crafters from near and far exhibit their wares for visitors’ enjoyment and purchase. Paintings, drawings, print making, photography, jewelry, garden art, gourd art, metal art, pottery and glass work are among media on display. Many artists will demonstrate their techniques. Artists can still obtain registration forms at logancountyartleague.org. The event will include food vendors and entertainment. Admission and parking are free.

