UU hosts Apple Tree Workshop


The Johnny Appleseed Museum is hosting an Apple Tree Workshop on Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at Browne Hall on the Urbana University campus. Workshop participation is $75 per person, and each participant gets to take home a historic Johnny Appleseed tree. Jeff Edgar, a tree expert from Silver Creek Nurseries who grows trees for the museum, will conduct the workshop.

Pre-registration for the event is required. To register or for more information, call 937-772-9219. A registration form is also available on the Urbana University website: https://bit.ly/2InOtqu

Submitted by Urbana University.

