YMCA camp counselors get ready

Returning YMCA summer camp counselor Cortney Moore (center) instructs her class of 25 camp counselors in some fun outdoor games they plan for the children attending YMCA summer camp starting next week, June 10. Each camp counselor gets five days of training covering subjects such as safety, behavioral management, child abuse awareness, games and activities. The YMCA expects about 900-1,000 children to participate in the camp over the course of the summer.

