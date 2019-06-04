Graham Ohio Hi-Point FFA members compete

A.B. Graham Ohio Hi-Point FFA chapter members competed in the Ohio FFA Meat Evaluation and Technology career development event contest.

The purpose of this contest is to develop employment skills for students interested in exploring or pursuing career opportunities in the meat animal industry.

Chapter members Sam Stickley, Bryant Crisler, Emmalee Cecil, Kenny Stahler, Katelynn Wallace, Tyler Purk, Lane Hollingsworth, Matt Case, Marleigh Brown, Hunter Mays, Tylar Bailey and Ethan Gentis completed the online exam on April 16. The exam consisted of 25 multiple choice general knowledge questions and 8 multiple choice problem solving questions.

4 advance to Veterinary Science state finals

A.B. Graham Ohio Hi-Point FFA chapter members competed in the Ohio FFA Veterinary Science career development event contest.

The purpose of this contest is designed to assess the skills and knowledge that students must possess to prepare for post-secondary education and/or work in an animal health occupation, such as in a veterinarian’s office or in an animal research facility.

Chapter members Lane Hollingsworth, Sam Stickley, Cooper Strader, Lauren Smail, Kenny Stahler, Emmalee Cecil, Bryant Crisler, Hunter Mays, Maria McIntosh, Isabelle Burroughs, Tyler Purk, Dawson Rowe, Katelynn Wallace, Marleigh Brown, Allyson Minnich, Gannon Arnett and Michael Bowers completed the online exam on March 26. The exam consisted of 75 multiple choice general knowledge questions.

The top four advanced to the state finals event where they completed 4 practicums and 50 identification questions.

The team finished 9th in the state with team members consisting of Lane Hollingsworth, Sam Stickley, Cooper Strader and Lauren Smail. Lane finished 38th overall, Sam finished 64th overall, Lauren finished 82nd overall, and Cooper finished 103rd out of the 652 FFA members who competed.

Team is 6th in Aquarium Management

A.B. Graham Ohio Hi-Point FFA chapter members competed in the Ohio FFA Aquarium Management Career Development Event.

The purpose of this contest is designed to evaluate students’ knowledge of fish-keeping trends and practical application of skills in the aquarium industry.

Chapter members Colby Strader, Bryant Crisler, Matt Flora, Katelynn Wallace and Abby Crisler competed in the event on April 17. The contest consisted of a 75 question exam, 4 practicum problems, and 50 identification problems.

The team finished 6th in the state with team members consisting of Colby Strader, Bryant Crisler, Matt Flora, and Katelynn Wallace.

Submitted story

Submitted by Ohio Hi-Point Career Center, Graham Satellite.

