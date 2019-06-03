Urbana recognizes retirees

The Urbana City School District Board of Education recently recognized the faculty and staff members who are retiring during the 2018-19 school year. The recognition was held at the District’s annual retirement luncheon. Pictured (L to R): Jeanette Gretzinger (18 years), Mike Mays (31 years), Lynn DiLoreto (18 years), Richard Myers (6 years), Peggy Wirick (14 years). Not pictured are Terry Davis (36.5 years) and Charlotte Markin (36 years).

