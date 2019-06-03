Then & Now – The Boston Store

Then – This is a 1939 photo (#0187) of the Boston Store, 121 N. Main St., Urbana. Standing in front of boxes of Ball Band footwear are, left to right, Francis Collins, Harry Bernstein, Malcolm Reich and Martin Reich. Upstairs was the Springfield Loan Co. Next door was the Scherer Clothing Store, above which was the office of Dr. E. E. Meyer, dentist. Related photos in the Champaign County Historical Society archives are 0188, 0221, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009. The Boston Store was first located at 121 N. Main St. in 1917. What was the original location of the Boston Store? Answer and photos in a later installment of Then-Now.

Now – This is a 2019 photo of the same location, now occupied by The Boston, a collectibles store. 1984 was the last year The Boston Store was located at 121 N. Main St. 1991 Shield’s Bootery was located here. The Champaign County Historical Museum is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.