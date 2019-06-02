Ohio Supreme Court delivers local funds

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith French, left, on Friday presented court administrator Sandi Perry, center, and Champaign County Common Pleas Court Judge Nick Selvaggio, right, with a $36,177.55 check for the upgrading of audio-visual equipment in the courtroom. Court officials provided a demonstration of the new document projector and sound system that Selvaggio said he hopes will allow juries to become more familiar with evidence in cases they hear.

