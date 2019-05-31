Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Tucker is back with us. He is an 8-month-old Lab/Boxer Mix. Tucker was adopted not too long ago from us and was recently returned because he was too playful with the baby in the family. He is a very friendly boy, a young dog who loves to play. He is housebroken and up to date on his vaccinations. Tucker has also been neutered. His adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Jaime is a 2-year-old neutered male long-haired cat. He found himself at our doorstep and has adjusted well into the cattery – gets along with the other cats just fine. Jaime is a big cat and is just as sweet as can be. He likes to be petted and is waiting for a new home that he can call his. Jaime has tested negative for feline leukemia, is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Dine to donate: Sunday, June 2, at 10 a.m.-11 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse in Springfield. Ten percent of your meal ticket goes to PAWS – and PAWS will also be on site with bake sale items 1-4 p.m. You’ll need to present a flier to your server, either hard copy or digital.

Annual board of directors meeting: June 11 at 5:30-7 p.m. this meeting is open to the public at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana.

Garage/bake sale at PAWS: Sat, June 29 at 10 a.m.-3 p.m. rain or shine! We are asking for donations of clean, gently used items (no clothing please). Direct sales reps may reserve tables. Call for details: 937-653-6233.

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dogs)

These two Chihuahuas came together from another shelter: Bean & Half Pint were owner surrenders but through no fault of their own. They are loving, spunky and, most of all, little clowns. Bean is an 8-year-old, long-hair, male Chihuahua who weighs 7 pounds. Half Pint is a 10-year-old female Chihuahua who weighs 3 pounds. Bean is very attached to his sister so they are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. Half Pint has cataracts but can still see somewhat. They both do very well with other dogs their size. All CCAWL residents are spayed/neutered, microchipped and current on all vaccinations. They also have had a dental and polish to their teeth. Our residents have been heartworm tested negative and on prevention for flea, tick and heartworm.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our campus, located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Hours are Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For dog and cat listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more.

Senior Day is the first and third Wednesday of the month from noon to 2 p.m. The next date is June 5. Relax in our Senior Center room and get some doggie love and kisses.

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

