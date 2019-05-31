Cedar Bot showing off Showy Orchids

Cedar Bog volunteer naturalists will lead visitors through the fen just in time to see the Showy Lady’s-Slipper Orchids (Cypripedium reginae), the largest lady’s-slipper orchids in North America. The tours are on Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m. and Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. The cost for the tour is $5 per person. No charge for Cedar Bog Assn. and Ohio History Connection members. Call 937-484-3744 for more info. The Cedar Bog Nature Preserve is located at 980 Woodburn Road, just south of Urbana.

Cedar Bog volunteer naturalists will lead visitors through the fen just in time to see the Showy Lady’s-Slipper Orchids (Cypripedium reginae), the largest lady’s-slipper orchids in North America. The tours are on Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m. and Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. The cost for the tour is $5 per person. No charge for Cedar Bog Assn. and Ohio History Connection members. Call 937-484-3744 for more info. The Cedar Bog Nature Preserve is located at 980 Woodburn Road, just south of Urbana.