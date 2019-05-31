YMCA day camps begin June 10

Champaign Family YMCA day camp programs begin June 10. Staff training is scheduled for next week. Youths will have a chance to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories.

Nearly 50 percent of U.S. parents say technological distractions such as television, cell phones or video games make it difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle for their children, according to the latest findings of the YMCA’s Family Health Snapshot, a survey that gauges children’s activity levels during the school year. With more free time in summer, ensuring that kids practice healthy habits could be a greater challenge. The Y encourages parents to help their kids unplug from technology and explore all the Y camps offer.

“Attending YMCA summer day camp is a wonderful opportunity for kids to keep their minds and bodies active while engaging in new experiences,” said Nicky Naylor, Champaign Family YMCA Summer Day Camp director. “When at Y summer camp, kids get to learn about nature, take on new responsibilities, gain independence and develop essential social skills and new relationships. We really encourage parents to give their kids the gift of camp so that every child can benefit from the experience.”

The YMCA outlines five reasons children and teens should attend summer camp:

– Adventure: Summer camp is all about a variety of fun adventures and new experiences, and especially exploring the outdoors. YMCA camps have a new adventure for every child and teen.

– Healthy fun: Day camps offer fun, stimulating activities that engage the body and mind and help children and teens learn the importance of nutrition to help improve their eating habits.

– Personal growth: While at camp youths have a chance to learn skills and develop confidence and independence by taking on new responsibilities and challenges.

– New friendships: Amidst the fun of camp games, songs, swimming, projects and talent shows, campers meet new friends and strengthen existing friendships.

– Memories: Summer camp can provide memories that will last a lifetime. Youths return to school with plenty of camp stories to share.

For more information, visit http://www.champaignfamilyymca.org/ or stop by the Y to register or speak with the camp director.

Info from the Champaign Family YMCA.

