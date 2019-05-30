‘Chief’ of the kindergartners

MECHANICSBURG – Kindergartners at Mechanicsburg Elementary School donned their little caps and gowns for the annual graduation ceremony on Thursday. Among them was a special four-legged friend.

“Chief” — an American Labrador dog being trained by Mechanicsburg Elementary School resource officer Sgt. Chris Roberts — earned his Canine Good Citizen (CGC) certification on May 8 and was presented with the award during the kindergarten graduation ceremony. CGC is the first step toward Chief becoming a therapy dog for residents of Champaign County and the designation indicates that he has learned all the basic commands.

According to Roberts, Chief has been involved in the school since he was a puppy, was named by the students who watched him grow, and it was fitting to see him graduate with the kindergartners.

“Chief” is given full graduation honors with the Mechanicsburg Elementary School kindergarten class on Thursday. Pictured at right is school resource officer Sgt. Chris Roberts. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_DogGraduation2.jpg “Chief” is given full graduation honors with the Mechanicsburg Elementary School kindergarten class on Thursday. Pictured at right is school resource officer Sgt. Chris Roberts. Photos courtesy of Tina Knotts “Chief” and school resource officer Sgt. Chris Roberts pose together after the graduation ceremony on Thursday at Mechanicsburg Elementary School. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_dog.jpg “Chief” and school resource officer Sgt. Chris Roberts pose together after the graduation ceremony on Thursday at Mechanicsburg Elementary School. Photos courtesy of Tina Knotts “Chief” is given full graduation honors with the Mechanicsburg Elementary School kindergarten class on Thursday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_DogGraduation.jpg “Chief” is given full graduation honors with the Mechanicsburg Elementary School kindergarten class on Thursday. Photos courtesy of Tina Knotts

Therapy dog graduates with children