Secretary of State now handling notary commissions

The Notary Public Modernization Act (SB 263), signed by Gov. John Kasich in December 2018, transferred the responsibility for the application, recordation, renewal and discipline of notary commissions from the Common Pleas Court to the Ohio Secretary of State.

The Act repeals the authority of all Common Pleas Courts to accept and process notary public applications as of Sept. 19 and commissions will no longer be recorded with the Clerk of Courts.

“All applications, renewals and recording of notary commissions will now be consolidated under the Ohio Secretary of State,” said Champaign County Common Pleas Court Judge Nick A. Selvaggio. “We have been pleased to provide this service to our community. Through our own local reforms, we have promoted educational materials and testing to ensure that citizens have confidence in the competency of our commissioned Notaries. We are confident that the changes implemented by the Act will continue to advance the improvements we established locally.

“As example, whereas currently our exam is given in person, the Act authorizes the Ohio Secretary of State to develop an online course and exam, which will reduce time and expense away from regular employment,” said Judge Selvaggio.

Selvaggio set the following deadlines and final testing dates for Notary Public applications administered by the Champaign County Common Pleas Court:

– Deadline to Submit an Application to Become a Notary Public: Aug. 16, 2019

– Deadline to Schedule a Notary Public Testing Date: Aug. 23, 2019

– Deadline to Submit a Renewal Application: Aug. 16, 2019

– Final Testing Date: Sept. 4, 2019

Thereafter, all Notary Public application and renewal arrangements must be made with the Ohio Secretary of State, Notary Division or www.sos.state.oh.us/notary, 614-644-4559.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Common Pleas Court.

