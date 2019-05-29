Prevented Plant Meeting set for Friday

OSU Extension will hold a Prevented Plant Meeting on Friday, May 31, from 8 to 10 a.m. in the auditorium of the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana.

Ohio State University and crop insurance providers will provide information on the details of prevented plant insurance as well as decision-making strategies regarding government payments, agronomy and more.

Those wishing to attend are asked to email Amanda Douridas at douridas.9@osu.edu or fill in the survey at http://go.osu.edu/preventedplant so meeting planners can arrange accordingly.

