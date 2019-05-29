Urbana man accused of crime in Clark Co.

SPRINGFIELD – An Urbana man is accused of child enticement after special officers in German Township/Clark County arrested him on May 28.

According to the Clark County Municipal Court website, Michael Fowler Jr., age 45 of 133 Talbot Ave., Urbana, was booked into the Clark County Jail on $1,100 bond.

Charges were filed against Fowler at 3799 Troy Road in German Township when he allegedly attempted to meet two teen girls under the age of 15 after exchanging electronic communications with one of them. One girl is 12 and the other is 13, according to an affidavit. One of the girls’ mothers reportedly discovered previous communications from Fowler to the girls and contacted German Township Police officers – who intervened with permission from the mother and texted Fowler from one of the girls’ phones to arrange a meeting at the Dollar General Store on Troy Road. Fowler was then allegedly observed at the Dollar General Store and then texting the 13-year-old girl requesting to meet. It was at that point he was arrested.

Fowler – who was no longer an inmate at the Clark County Jail as of Wednesday – has entered a plea of not guilty.

The affidavit indicates Fowler engaged in electronic communications with one of the girls about a sex act.