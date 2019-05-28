Urbana City Schools conducting survey

Improved communication was identified as a goal for the Urbana City School District during the implementation of the Ohio Improvement Process (OIP). A survey has been developed to assess communication practices and monitor perception data about the district.

The survey is now available on the district website at www.urbanacityschools.org. All responses will remain anonymous. Responses will be collected until Monday, June 10, 2019. Anyone interested may contact the district office at 937-653-1402 to complete a paper copy of the survey.

The results of this survey will be made available on the district website. Negative comments made about specific individuals will not be included in the published results.

Anyone who has questions about this survey or needs assistance are asked to contact Urbana City Schools, 711 Wood St. in Urbana or call (937) 653-1402.

Submitted story

Information from Urbana City Schools.

