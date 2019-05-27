Relay for Life is June 1

On June 1, over 250 local residents will gather for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Champaign County at Urbana University to raise funds and awareness for a world without cancer. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

Opening ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. in the Student Center’s Sara Landess Room, followed by a Survivor Brunch at noon and a cake auction at 1:30 p.m.

A silent auction will run throughout the day with team activities, games and food trucks.

A 9 p.m. luminaria ceremony will be followed by closing ceremonies at 10:30 p.m.

To register for lunch, visit www.relayforlife.org/champaigncounty or call 800-227-2345. For info about submitting a cake for the cake auction, contact Staci Wisma at 937-631-4990 or at staci.wisma@gmail.com

Funds raised go to help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease and to cancer research. The society has invested more than $4.6 billion in research since 1946 and has funded more than 20,000 scientists at more than 1,000 institutions nationwide.

Relay For Life of Champaign County is supported by many local individuals, businesses and organizations. This year’s sponsors include Urbana University, Dave Kehl Chevrolet, New Carlisle Eagles F.O.E 3491, Mercy McAuley Center, The Farm Event Center, KTH Parts Industries, Urbana Daily Citizen, Mabry Auction Services, Ohio Caverns, Mad River Farm Market, Meijer and The James-The Ohio State University.

Visit RelayForLife.org or RelayForLife.org/champaigncounty to learn more about the event. Or contact Staci Wisma at 937-631-4990 or staci.wisma@gmail.com; Adrianne Kiser at 937-869-8281 or akiser001@woh.rr.com; or Staci Salyers at 937-508-5335 or stacisalyers2006@yahoo.com.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_Rock-4-relay.jpg

Staff report

Info from event planners.

