ODOT reports local road closures

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the following road and lane closures in Champaign County:

– U.S. 68 between Urbana Road and state Route 55, daily lane closures May 28-June 28 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

– State Route 559 near state Route 161, road closure May 28-June 7. The official detour is state Route 29 to state Route 4 to state Route 161 to state Route 559.

– U.S. 68 between Monument Square and Court Street, road closure May 20-June 24. The official detour is state Route 55 to state Route 560 to U.S. 36 to state Route 29 to state Route 296 to U.S. 68.

Info from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

