Educators gathering to share ‘best practices’

Region 6 Best Practices Showcase for families, community and educators will be Tuesday, June 11, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Elida High School in Allen County. Learn about strategies regional peers use to make a difference in outcomes for students.

State Support Team Region 6, a part of the Ohio Department of Education, works with schools and families in Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Hardin, Logan, Mercer and Shelby counties.

The morning will begin with the Walter Horn awards presentation to recognize exemplary special education students and those who support them in the classroom.

Keynote speaker Peg Dawson, EdD, will focus on executive functioning, skills such as paying attention, organizing, regulating emotions, multi-tasking and solving problems independently. This comes from her book series, “Smart But Scattered.”

There will be exhibitors, breakout sessions, poster sessions, door prizes and food trucks.

The goal is for peers to leave with:

– Practices to increase achievement for students identified with a disability

-Network of peers to collaborate with on classroom practices

– Connections to local agencies that can help support students and families

Register by June 4 for the Showcase online by visiting www.sst6.org. Click on “read more” on the website banner to register and see more details of the day.

Submitted by State Support Team Region 6.

