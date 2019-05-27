M’burg library invites adults to summer fun

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Public Library’s Adult Summer Reading Program is set for June and July. Programs include space app, crafts, movies, bingo, euchre and trivia.

Download a space app and see what is in the sky. Create your own euchre team or mix it up with new friends to play this classic card game. Round up friends to play old-style bingo. Guess the answers to the questions on trivia nights.

Programs are June 4, 18, 25 and July 23 and 30 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; June 6, 13, 20, 27 and July 18 and 25 from 11 a.m. to noon; July 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and June 11 and 16 from 5 to 7 p.m.

There is a prize drawing at the end of each week. For more information, call the library at 937-834-2004 or visit www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us

Submitted story

Info from the Mechanicsburg Public Library.

