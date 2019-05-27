Anderson Dance Studio presents ‘Flashback’ concert

The Nancy Anderson Dance Studio will present “Flashback Flash Forward Decades in Order” at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Urbana High School. Tickets will be available at the door. Boys tumbling class members performing “Monster Mash” are, front from left, Lyle Rice, Brandt Markin, Ezra Thornton, Barrett Glessner, Cameron Swain, back from left, Elec Fryman, Roman Swain, Jude Korte, Shawn Dick and Joe Sloat.

