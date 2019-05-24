Annajean Owen named ‘Empowered Woman’

MECHANICSBURG – The Woman’s Tourist Club of Mechanicsburg held the annual Empowered Woman Banquet on May 20 at the Burnham House in Goshen Park. Members, friends, family and previous Empowered Woman Award winners joined to celebrate the 2019 Empowered Woman – Annajean Owen, nominated by Susan and Pam Rutan for her many years of community involvement in church, school and civic activities, as well as social and non-profit organizations.

Owen is a charter member of the Mothers Memorial Circle and continues to help in this organization. At the First United Methodist Church she has been in the bell choir, a Sunday School teacher, a member of United Methodist Women, a member of many committees and bake sales, assisted with Communion at nursing homes, and currently is the Greeter at the elevator entrance each Sunday.

Always a supporter of the Mechanicsburg Schools, where she graduated and was cheerleader, she attends ball games and other events. She also was a Girl Scout and Brownie leader.

She and her husband, Luther, owned and operated the Trailer Court in Mechanicsburg for many years. She has three children, six grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. In the community she has volunteered at the Senior Meal site and County Senior events as well as entertaining when she was a member of the Concord Square Dancers. She is active in the Caroline Chapter of Eastern Star.

Somehow she also managed to work 15 years for the Daily Citizen. Her daughter Pam’s words tell it all about Owen: “All in all Mom is definitely in love with her community and church. She loves being with people and talking with them any time, anywhere! She loves supporting our town and all the organizations and businesses.”

Also honored at the meeting were past Empowered Woman winners who attended: Jean Rutan (2009), Ellen Spinner (2010), Ce Greene (2011), Ann Bogard (2012), Mary Pauline Blazer (2014), Elaine Riley (2015), Kay Miller (2016) and Mary Beedy (2018).

The 2018-19 officers of the club were recognized and the 2019-2020 officers were inducted: President Marian Eberhard, Vice President Rita Anderson, Secretary Kay Miller, Treasurer Jean Rutan, Corresponding Secretary Sharon Bumgardner, Parliamentarian Carol Zoppa and Auditor Pat McElroy. The club will be celebrating its 125th anniversary along with the GFWC/Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs this year and during the program was reminded of programs and events during the past 25 years. All attendees enjoyed a delicious meal prepared by In Good Taste.

Shown are, front row, Ann Bogard, Ce Greene, Anajean Owen, Mary Beedy, back row, Mary Pauline Blazer, Elaine Riley, Kay Miller, Ellen Spinner and Jean Rutan. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from the Woman’s Tourist Club of Mecnanicsburg.

