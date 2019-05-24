Urbana High School honors academic excellence

Urbana High School held its annual banquet to honor academic excellence on May 22 at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

Students who achieved a 3.3 GPA for the first three grading periods of the year were honored.

Seniors invited all four years could honor a teacher “who made a difference” with an award.

Those seniors included Mariama Artis, Evan Botkin, Ian deNijs, Ashlyn Dunn, Brandon Ebert, Zhoe Evans, Mary Habodasz, Katie Harris, Marissa Horn, Kara Johnson, Cierra Long, Cady Perry, Kourtney Petry, Sutton Stouffer, Michael Trudo.

Other seniors recognized for years of academic excellence included: third year – Jennah Adams, Nicholas Agerter, Troy Brown, Ethan Burnside, Taylor Cordial, Jackson James, Gabe Johnson, Ally Pierce, Gabe Spiers, Jacob Upchurch, Michael White, Samantha Zaborowski; second year – Raegan Bartee, Holly Brooks, Alaina Lyons, Andru Troyer, Danean Willson; first year –Benjamin Bauer, Noah Booze, Mya Canaday, Rebecca Chess, Ethan Edwards, Brayden Emmons, Shaina Huffman, Madalene Johnson, Haylee Jordan, Logan Pelfrey, Shawn Stump, Baileigh Walters.

Juniors recognized for years of academic excellence included: third year – Telanei Brown, Connor Hayslip, Alyssa Holland, Grant Hower, Patrick Karg, Jacob Lattimer, Logan Pence; Rebecca Preston, Austin Rooney, Shai-Anne Settle, Gavin Spence, Samantha Tracy, Rachel White; second year – Kolin Bowdle, Ashlyn Hall, Kelsey Murray, Sky Schelde; first year – Tessa Armstrong, Steven Baer, Samantha Bair, Lily Cooksey, McKenzie King, Nicholas Landolfo, Hannah Louck, Krish Patel, Jasmine Powell.

Sophomores recognized for years of academic excellence included: second year – Katherine Brazille, Paige Deere, Grace Doyle, Raegan Hepp, Joseph Link, Aysha Lucas, Paige Martinez, Owen McCreight, Zachariah Pence, Alex Rader, Makenna Radford, Austin Rice, Janie Ricketts, Gatlin Ridgwell, Samantha Rooney, Emma Ropp, Stephanie Selvaggio, Harmony Stewart, Breeanne Stouffer, Sophia Talebi, Joseph Timm, Aryn Upchurch, Brianna Wabnitz, Camden Weiss, Trey Williams, Alexis Windmiller; first year – Kaylee Arms, Ashley Gemienhardt, Zoe Henson, Grace Hepp, Kacie Martin, Morgan Lee Parker, Jenelle Rains, Madalynn Skelton, Trayland Woodson, Jennifer Zaborowski.

Freshmen recognized for their first year of academic excellence included Erika Arnett, Kendra Baccus, Rachel Bever, Duke Buckalew, Zoey Cahall, Macie Campbell, Cali Christian, Jazmine Collins, Taylor DeMoss, Marah Donahoe, Libby Gilliam, Zachary Hoskins, Gracie Hower, Madeline Jenkins, Otto Johnson, Riley Johnson, Sigrid Melcher, Emily Packard, Haley Powell, Taylor Prater, McKinley Ratliff, Claire Shelpman, Emily Skelley, Joplin Sloat, Katherine Trudo, Grace Ullom, Jenna White.

Shown are, front row, Michael Trudo, Kathy Zaborowski, Cierra Long, Leigh Ann Simpson, Zhoe Evans, Amy Padilla, Sutton Stouffer, second row, Ellen Westerman, Cady Perry, Marissa Horn, Cassie Cress, Mary Habodasz, Kourtney Petry, Jesse Edwards, Ashlyn Dunn, Steve Wilhelm, back row, Mariama Artis, Mike Mays, Brandon Ebert, Katie deNijs, Ian deNijs, Kara Johnson, Laura Ridge and Katie Harris.

