Next concert at 1858 Meeting House is June 1

MECHANICSBURG – This year’s concert series fundraiser for the 1858 Meeting House continues with a performance by Bill Purk on Saturday, June 1. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m.

Purk has been picking and singing since “Ike” was in office. Proficient on six instruments, Purk usually relies on his trusty Martin D-28 to help him entertain. Donning one of several Stetsons in his collection, he delivers many jokes and stories of a time foreign to many today, but vivid to many in his audiences. He incorporates tunes from the ’30s through the ’60s plus a good healthy dose of gospel music and sing-a-longs.

Purk is a graduate of Urbana College with a degree in elementary education. He holds a Master’s Degree from University of Dayton in counseling.

All proceeds go toward the preservation and maintenance of the 1858 Meeting House, a Champaign County Preservation Alliance project located at 43 E. Sandusky St.

Tickets will be sold at the door: $10 for adults, $5 for students; kids 12 and under for free; maximum family admission $25.

Information from the Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

