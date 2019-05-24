Memorial Day weekend set

In observance of Memorial Day weekend, numerous parades and gatherings are planned throughout Champaign County. Below is a list of events:

Urbana

American Legion Post 120 and its auxiliaries, AMVETS Post 121 and its auxiliaries, DAV Chapter 31 and its auxiliary, and VFW Post 5451 and its auxiliary will co-host the annual Memorial Day ceremony in Urbana on Monday, May 27, at Oak Dale Cemetery. The event will begin at 10:45 a.m. at Soldiers Mound, and the guest speaker will be Dan Walter, president of the Champaign County Historical Society.

The Champaign County Singers, under the direction of Jacque Howell, will perform the national anthem and other patriotic songs and, weather permitting, Jim White will provide a flyover.

The American Legion will fire a 21-gun salute and play “Taps.” The VFW Post 5451 Honor Guard will be in attendance. David Brandeberry will perform chaplain duties.

In case of inclement weather, the Memorial Day ceremony will be moved inside BrownRidge Hall, 220 E. Court St.

Also in Urbana, the Urbana United Methodist Church invites veterans, active military members and their families to attend a Memorial Day weekend worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana.

The service will feature guest speaker Dan Cox, a 1993 Urbana High School graduate who served in leadership roles in the field artillery branch of the U.S. Army after graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

The Urbana VFW/DAV will provide a color guard for the Memorial Day service. Music will be provided by the UUMC Praise Team and a vocal ensemble that will perform “God Bless America.”

West Liberty

West Liberty’s annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 27. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at the old high school on West Columbus Street and end at Town Hall on North Detroit Street with a ceremony that will include the West Liberty-Salem High School Marching Band, a 21-gun salute, the playing of “Taps” and a benediction by Pastor Lee Ortman.

St. Paris

On Monday, May 27, at 9 a.m., there will be a Memorial Day Opening Ceremony at the flag and memorials in Harmon Park, South High Street, St. Paris. The VFW post in Urbana will provide a color guard, and the Graham High School Marching Band will provide patriotic tunes. From the park, all will progress to Evergreen Cemetery, where the ceremony will continue with Lt. Col. Eric P. Slover, the Military Science Department Chair and Raider Detachment Commander at Wright State University, delivering the keynote speech at 9:30 a.m. The Graham band will play military tunes and “Taps” will conclude the service.

Following the cemetery ceremony, the Graham Marching Band will return to Harmon Park for a performance.

Woodstock

American Legion Post 238 of Mechanicsburg will conduct a Memorial Day service in Woodstock at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 27, at Woodstock Cemetery. Triad Superintendent Vickie Hoffman will be the featured speaker. The Triad High School Band will play patriotic tunes.

North Lewisburg

A Memorial Day Parade with American Legion Post 238, the Triad High School Band and other groups in the community will take place in North Lewisburg at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27. The parade will form at 9:45 a.m. in front of Carter’s Auto Service at 55 E. Townsend St.

The parade will end at North Lewisburg Park on East Street, where a service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Triad Superintendent Vickie Hoffman will be the featured speaker. The Triad High School Band will perform patriotic tunes.

Mechanicsburg

American Legion Post 238 of Mechanicsburg, the Mechanicsburg High School Band and other community groups will form at Heritage at 12:30 p.m., Monday, May 27, for a parade that will start at 1 p.m. The parade will head to Maple Grove Cemetery, where a service will be held at 1:30 p.m. M’burg High School senior Isaac Bryant will be the featured speaker and will sing the national anthem. The Mechanicsbug High School Band will play patriotic tunes.

Christiansburg

The Christiansburg Fire Company will host the village’s annual Memorial Day Parade and Services on Monday, May 27.

First on the day’s agenda, however, is a 7:30-10:30 a.m. pancake and sausage breakfast at Mt. Olivet Masonic Lodge 226, located at 203 N. Main St.

Formation for the parade will be at 11 a.m. at the Christiansburg Park. The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. and will include the Graham High School Marching Band, local fire departments and antique cars. All welcome to participate in the parade.

After the parade concludes, usually in 15 to 20 minutes, people can walk to Smith Cemetery on the east side of the village. The memorial service usually starts between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m. The speaker will be Adam Remaly, Col., USAF (Ret.). Event planners advise that people should not rush to the cemetery, that the service will not start until everyone gathers. The service is expected to end by 1 p.m.

Terre Haute

Memorial Parade and Services in Terre Haute will be held on Sunday, May 26. The parade steps off at 2 p.m. and includes floats, youth groups, antique cars and tractors and the Graham High School Marching Band. Memorial services will follow in the Terre Haute cemetery. The speaker this year is state Rep. Nino Vitale (R-Urbana), representative of the 85th district of the Ohio House of Representatives.

Prior to the parade and service, the Terre Haute United Methodist Church, 5938 state Route 55, will host a community cookout from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Vincent Deppen places a flag at Oak Dale Cemetery on Saturday as American Legion Post 120 members decorated military graves. Beth Adair places flags on Saturday at Oak Dale Cemetery. Adair is first vice president of American Legion Post 120. Gene Baker places flags at the Mausoleum outer building at Oak Dale Cemetery on Saturday as American Legion Post 120 members decorated military graves.

Activities include parades, services