M’burg students celebrate FFA Week

MECHANICSBURG – From May 13 through May 17, the students at Mechanicsburg participated in a school-wide FFA Week. Each day of the week the students had a theme to follow relating to agriculture. Monday, May 13, was boot day and dirtiest truck. Noah Wolf was awarded with the dirtiest truck.

Tuesday was camo day and cleanest truck, which was won by Colin Hartley. Tuesday the officer team also hosted a pancake breakfast for the staff of Mechanicsburg. Wednesday was “Dress like a Farmer” day, with Kaylee Warfield stealing the show and winning best dressed. The officer team also organized a presentation for the eighth grade students to see what FFA could offer them in high school.

May 16 was Dress like Mr. Neer day, and the officer team hosted the AG Olympics including activities such as wheelbarrow racing, chicken bowling, tug of war, and an egg toss.

Friday, May 17, was FFA shirt and hat day as well as farm animal day. Farm animal day allowed FFA members to bring in farm animals to the AG room for students of all ages to see and to learn why they’re important for agriculture. Students were also permitted to drive tractors to school. A tractor and lawnmower safety demonstration was also given to elementary students. The students also had the opportunity to interact and ask questions with officers while they colored pictures of farm animals and wrote a thank you letter to a farmer.

Burg FFA students Daytayviah Rodgers (in wheelbarrow) and Morgan Heizer compete in the wheelbarrow race as part of the Ag Olympics and FFA week. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_Barrow.jpg Burg FFA students Daytayviah Rodgers (in wheelbarrow) and Morgan Heizer compete in the wheelbarrow race as part of the Ag Olympics and FFA week. Submitted photos Mechanicsburg FFA officers speak with 8th grade students about the opportunities in Career Development Events. Officers in front are (left to right) Noah Wolf, Morgan Hamby, Kenze Hoewischer, Cori Kent and Kaylee Warfield. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_Officers.jpg Mechanicsburg FFA officers speak with 8th grade students about the opportunities in Career Development Events. Officers in front are (left to right) Noah Wolf, Morgan Hamby, Kenze Hoewischer, Cori Kent and Kaylee Warfield. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Info from Mechanicsburg FFA.

Info from Mechanicsburg FFA.