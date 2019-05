Community Calendar

THURSDAY, MAY 23

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages and skill levels. Bring your own materials.

Singin’ in the Rain 65th Anniversary (1952): 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m., board office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana, to certify results of the May 7 election and candidate petitions of Independents for the Nov. 5 general election

“The Misunderstanding”: 8:30 p.m., The Depot Coffeehouse, 644 Miami St. $10 cash at the door. The Perennial Theatre Co. of Urbana presents this Albert Camus play; proceeds go to the Champaign County Animal Welfare League.

FRIDAY, MAY 24

First Responder Appreciation Day: At Grimes Field beginning at 10 a.m.

MOVIE: Disney’s Aladdin: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saint Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of municipal building

Rep. Jordan staffer: 9-11 a.m., Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St. Kirby Brandenburg, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s field representative, will be available to meet with constituents.

Mechanicsburg Street Utility Committee: 3 p.m. at the municipal building

SATURDAY, MAY 25

MOVIE: Disney’s Aladdin: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Variety of products grown or handmade locally, and homemade baked goods and candy.

SUNDAY, MAY 26

MOVIE: Disney’s Aladdin: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, MAY 27

Urbana Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in municipal building (originally scheduled for May 20)

Urbana Design Review Board: 7 p.m. in municipal building (originally scheduled for May 20)

MOVIE: Disney’s Aladdin: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana