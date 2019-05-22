M’burg to flush hydrants

MECHANICSBURG – The village of Mechanicsburg will be flushing fire hydrants June 10-14 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. This had been planned for an earlier week, but weather conditions delayed the activity. Flushing is done to remove sediment from the pipes to maintain water clarity and quality in the distribution pipes. Village officials say the water is safe to drink.

Occasionally, water becomes discolored after hydrant flushing. If this happens, run the cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears. If it doesn’t clear the first time, wait a few minutes and run the water again. It is recommended that clothes should not be washed until the water clears.

Submitted story

Info from the village of Mechanicsburg.

Info from the village of Mechanicsburg.