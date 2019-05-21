Urbana University hosts summer camp series

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, will host a series of academic camps on campus this summer. The one- and three-day camps designed for middle school and high school students explore the areas of STEM, marketing, money management, drone technology and criminal justice.

– June 12: Branding & Marketing Camp

Learn the ins and outs of marketing. Learn to create a marketing plan with a team for your own hypothetical product or organization. You’ll also learn how to market your most important asset – your own personal brand. This camp is $30 for all high school students (grades 9-12).

– June 19: Criminal Justice Camp

Participate in a mock trial, conduct a mock crime scene investigation and learn what it takes to be an FBI agent during a presentation by real FBI representatives. This camp is $30 for all high school students (grades 9-12).

– June 26: STEM Camp

Learn about STEM and its impact in our lives. In this fast-paced and ever-changing world, science, technology and mathematics (STEM) touch every aspect of life. Gain skills for a solid foundation for tackling the fundamentals in biology, chemistry, physics and math. This camp is $30 for middle school students (grades 7-8).

– July 10: Personal Finance: You and Your Money

Master the basics of money management. Financial service professionals will guide participants through common aspects of personal finance, including borrowing, credit, investments, financial planning and more. This camp is $30 for all high school students (grades 9-12).

– July 15-17: Drone Camp

Experience the thrill of programming and piloting drones at Urbana University. High school juniors and seniors will discover the scientific principles of flight with cutting-edge aircraft technology. This hands-on camp will provide a solid foundation in coding basics and computational thinking. Learn sequencing, repetition, debugging, problem solving and more. $75 registration fee (register by June 1).

To register

For more information on the above camps, email admissions@urbana.edu. To register, visit urbana.edu/camps.

Info from Urbana University.

