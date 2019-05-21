St. Paris library ending overdue fines

Beginning Monday, June 3, the St. Paris Public Library and the Christiansburg Community Library will discontinue late fees. The libraries are joining a nationwide trend of fine-free lending to allow patrons barrier-free access to library services. All previous overdue fees will be waived, giving patrons a clean slate.

Our community needs a positive boost. We invite everyone in the area to come into the library to enjoy all materials and programs without concern of being told that they owe money. Our hope is that families will participate in our programs while encouraging their children to read without worrying about fines

However, items are still expected to come back. Patrons will continue to receive courtesy notices via email or telephone calls to let them know that their materials should be returned. If materials are not returned by our two-month limit, the patron will be responsible for replacing them for the item’s cost.

The library chose to launch this at the beginning of the Summer Reading Program because reading during the summer months is a guarantee for students to begin their school year on a positive note. The “summer slide” for students is real and participating in a summer reading program can boost their academic performance.

For more information, please contact St. Paris Public Library at 937-663-4349.

By Nicole Rush

Nicole Rush is library director of the St. Paris Public Library.

