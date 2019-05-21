ODOT announces road closures

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the following road work in Champaign County:

– U.S. Route 68 between Monument Square and Court Street closed now-June 24. The official detour is state Route 55 to state Route 560 to U.S. Route 36 to state Route 29 to state Route 296 to U.S. Route 68.

– State Route 55 between Dialton Road and Bridge Street closed May 22-23. The official detour is state Route 235 to U.S. Route 36 to state Route 560.

– State Route 559 near state Route 161 closed May 28-June 7. The official detour is state Route 29 to state 4 to state Route 161 to state Route 559.

Info from District 7, the Ohio Department of Transportation.

