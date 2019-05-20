Looking Back: Billy Clifford’s railroad car

This is a circa 1900 postcard photo of Billy Clifford’s private railroad car next to the Washington Hotel. Billy Clifford, who grew up in Urbana, was an internationally renowned entertainer. This photo was taken looking southeast across the Cleveland, Cincinnati, Chicago, and St. Louis Railroad (Big Four RR) toward Miami Street. In the background is the A.T. Woodcock grain elevator. Across the tracks from Clifford’s car is the Big Four RR freight and passenger depot.

These structures were located near where West Court Street currently joins Washington Street. Note next to the depot is a horse and cart loaded with items. In the right foreground is a pneumatic-tired bicycle; these bicycles were first produced about 1890. The Washington Hotel was remodeled for later use as the Urbana Broom Co. factory; most likely, this photo was taken during this transition.

In 1926 the depot and broom factory were razed when the Big Four RR tracks were elevated. Related photos in CCHS archives are: A2072-1, A2119-7, A1873.

