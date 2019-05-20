Community Calendar

TUESDAY, MAY 21

Graham Board of Education: 5 p.m. special meeting, board conference room, 7790 W. U.S. Route 36, to discuss personnel matters. Action may be taken.

Urbana Charter Review Committee: 6 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building. Open to the public.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages and skill levels. Bring your own materials.

Singin’ in the Rain 65th Anniversary (1952): 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m., board office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana, to certify results of the May 7 election and candidate petitions of Independents for the Nov. 5 general election

“The Misunderstanding”: 8:30 p.m., The Depot Coffeehouse, 644 Miami St. $10 cash at the door. The Perennial Theatre Co. of Urbana presents this Albert Camus play; proceeds go to the Champaign County Animal Welfare League.

FRIDAY, MAY 24

First Responder Appreciation Day: At Grimes Field beginning at 10 a.m.

MOVIE: Disney’s Aladdin: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

“The Misunderstanding”: 8:30 p.m., The Depot Coffeehouse, 644 Miami St. $10 cash at the door. The Perennial Theatre Co. of Urbana presents this Albert Camus play; proceeds go to the Champaign County Animal Welfare League.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

MOVIE: Disney’s Aladdin: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

“The Misunderstanding”: 8:30 p.m., The Depot Coffeehouse, 644 Miami St. $10 cash at the door. The Perennial Theatre Co. of Urbana presents this Albert Camus play; proceeds go to the Champaign County Animal Welfare League.

SUNDAY, MAY 26

MOVIE: Disney’s Aladdin: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, MAY 27

Urbana Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in municipal building (originally scheduled for May 20)

Urbana Design Review Board: 7 p.m. in municipal building (originally scheduled for May 20)

MOVIE: Disney’s Aladdin: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana