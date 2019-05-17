Roundabout redo to close N. Main St. starting Monday

North Main Street between Monument Square and East Court Street will close for five weeks starting Monday, May 20 as phase 2 of the roundabout improvements begins.

During the first phase of the project that began May 6, a new truck apron around the base of the existing monument was installed. Phases 2-5 will involve the closure of one leg of the square at a time. When Phase 2 begins on Monday, the northern leg (North Main Street) between Monument Square and East Court Street will be closed for up to 5 weeks. Local and state route detours will be posted.

According to City of Urbana Community Development Manager Doug Crabill, “Traffic that is traveling straight east to west/west to east through Monument Square during Phase 2 will not be impacted. During Phase 2, Monument Square will essentially operate like a T-intersection.”

The City of Urbana’s contractor, R.B. Jergens Contractors, Inc., will continue work on the planned improvements to the Monument Square Roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and U.S. Route 68. This project includes safety improvements to the existing roundabout, additional lighting and water line replacement work.

In addition, this project also encompasses final resurfacing and restriping at the end of the project. The project is funded with federal Small Cities, Safety and Urban Resurfacing funds through the Ohio Department of Transportation. The water main replacement work is funded by a loan and a grant through the Ohio Public Works Commission. The balance of project funding is being provided by the City of Urbana Capital Improvement funds, including the Stormwater and Water funds.

Final project completion date is anticipated by October 31, 2019. Throughout the project, updates will be posted to the city’s website: urbanaohio.com and on the city’s Facebook page. A project bulletin board with project information has been placed at Legacy Park in Monument Square and on the north side of Monument Square. Businesses will remain open during the construction. Residents and visitors are encouraged to continue to patronize businesses. Parking will be affected, but there is plenty of parking in the downtown area that is only a short walk from any destination, according to city officials.

Staff report

Information from the City of Urbana.

